MUMBAI: Around 3,000 resident doctors across Mumbai’s four civic-run hospitals have warned of protests starting April 10, alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has failed to implement successive revisions in dearness allowance (DA) approved by the Maharashtra government, causing them financial strain. 3,000 BMC resident doctors threaten protests over non-implementation of revised DA rates, long-pending arrears

As per the state government’s revisions, the DA for resident doctors was increased by 12% effective July 1, 2024, then by 11% effective January 1, 2025, and further by 8% effective July 1, 2025. However, the resident doctors claim these hikes have not been reflected, resulting in a 31% gap between the sanctioned amount and the amount being paid.

The resident doctors are being paid as per rate set before the mentioned revisions, which was the rate nearly 21 months ago. The resident doctors are currently being paid in the range of ₹2,500- ₹3,000 per month, instead of ₹3,000- ₹3,960 per month based on the current DA rate. They are demanding the authorities implement the revision and also pay the arrears as per the previously revised rates, amounting to nearly 50,000 per head.

The BMC Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), representing postgraduate trainees at KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper hospitals, has written to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide and mayor Ritu Tawde on April 6, seeking immediate implementation of revised DA rates along with payment of arrears pending for 21 months.

The association has also taken up the issue with additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Vipin Sharma and deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi. Sharma has forwarded the matter to deputy municipal commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade for inquiry and action, while Ghadi has assured that the issue will be raised in the House this week.

The association demanded that arrears be calculated as per each DA revision and paid along with current salaries. “We are not asking for more. We are only asking the administration to implement what the government has already sanctioned,” said Dr Amar Agame, general secretary of MARD, adding that the issue goes beyond payments, affects the dignity of resident doctors, and consumes their time and energy.

Despite multiple meetings with civic officials, including one on February 10 where the administration was asked to resolve the issue within 15 days, no progress has been made. Another meeting is scheduled for April 9 with senior officials, including Ughade. Earlier, three such meetings were held without any outcome, Agame said.

If their demands are not met, resident doctors will begin a black ribbon protest from April 10 while continuing their duties. This could escalate into mass leave or a strike if the issue remains unresolved.

Doctors said the delay has disrupted their personal and professional lives. Dr Ayushi Bafna, 27, a resident doctor at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and Hospital, Sion, said financial uncertainty has intensified mental distress. “We plan our month and life according to the finances we have. Once that is disrupted, everything goes haywire,” she said. “There is increased stress. We are unable to manage our own problems, and that affects efficiency.”

Another resident doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he had planned his marriage this year based on expected arrears and savings.

Dr. Mayur Wakode, advisor to MARD, said financial strain is acute for doctors in their mid-20s. “Families depend on us and we are expected to start families ourselves. But with such meagre finances, everything has come to a grinding halt,” he said, adding that many are struggling with EMIs and basic expenses.

A female resident doctor said she has been borrowing money from a friend to pay her mobile phone’s EMI for the past 10 months because she had earmarked money for the EMI from her increased DA.

Attempts to reach BMC officials, Tawde and Ghadi, for comment were unsuccessful.