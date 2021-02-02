IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today
A healthcare worker being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today

Maharashtra’s vaccination figures have crossed the 300,000-mark after 40,331 (77%) of the 52,100 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) were immunised against Covid-19 on Monday across 531 centres
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 AM IST

Maharashtra’s vaccination figures have crossed the 300,000-mark after 40,331 (77%) of the 52,100 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) were immunised against Covid-19 on Monday across 531 centres. So far, the state has inoculated 309,846 of the around 800,000 HCWs registered on the centralised CoWIN app. The state will start vaccinating frontline workers, including the police, sanitation workers and revenue department officials, from Tuesday, senior health department officials said.

Mumbai too improved its turnout to 93.4% on Monday after 7,707 HCWs were inoculated. Of these, 5,746 vaccines were administered in the suburban district – which is 61% above its daily target – while the island city recorded 65% of its target after vaccinating 1,961 HCWs, data provided by the state health department revealed.

Mumbai ranks first in Maharashtra in terms of the highest number of vaccinations, with 46,359 HCWs receiving the shot. In Pune and Nagpur, 27,555 and 14,434 received the jab so far.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive will be carried out simultaneously by the state health department from Tuesday. The department has also directed the district administrations to increase the vaccination centres. Around 580,000 frontline workers have enrolled themselves on CoWIN app for the vaccine shots till date.

“We carried out mock drills on Monday. The vaccination for frontline workers will start from Tuesday. We expect to increase our figures with simultaneous vaccination of two categories [HCWs and frontline workers],”said a state official, adding that the app is working better now. Around 90% of the entire process, including intimating the beneficiaries about the vaccine timing, is being carried out through the app.

However another official said that the Centre is yet to activate the ‘session live’ option for frontline workers on the app which could delay the phase 2 of vaccination drive. “The Union health ministry is yet to make the session live on CoWIN app. If they do it on late Monday night, we may start vaccination for frontline workers as well,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,948 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,028,347. The active caseload stood at 43,701. With 27 fatalities, the death toll reached 51,109 (with 2.52% case fatality rate ). Of the 27 deaths reported, 15 occurred in the past 48 hours, while six are from last week. The remaining six deaths are from the period before last week. On Monday, 3,289 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 1,932,294 in the state, after which the recovery rate has improved to 95.26%. Maharashtra has tested 14,656,223 samples for the virus so far since the pandemic began. The overall positivity rate stood at 13.84%. In the past 24 hours, 39,055 samples were tested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A healthcare worker being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A healthcare worker being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Maharashtra’s vaccination figures have crossed the 300,000-mark after 40,331 (77%) of the 52,100 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) were immunised against Covid-19 on Monday across 531 centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoppers watch the highlights of the Union budget 2021-22 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on TV screens at a TV showroom in Prabhadevi on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Shoppers watch the highlights of the Union budget 2021-22 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on TV screens at a TV showroom in Prabhadevi on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA leaders term Budget a maha disappointment; Opposition denies

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Announcements only on Metro lines for Nagpur, Pune, some road and railway projects in Maharashtra. State officials to study Budget to see the benefits for Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials from the education department said that there were no guidelines from the government yet regarding additional admissions rounds for FYJC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Officials from the education department said that there were no guidelines from the government yet regarding additional admissions rounds for FYJC. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
After six rounds of admissions, more than 40,000 students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have yet to confirm their seat for first-year junior college (FYJC)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind. (Hindustan Times)
The annual convocation ceremony of the varsity was held online this year, keeping Covid-19 restrictions in mind. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to start a maritime studies centre, school of international relations as well as an integrated centre for research, diagnostic and cure of Covid-19 and other diseases, said vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar in his convocation speech on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), close to 80,000 commuters were taking the Metro till last week. (Hindustan Times)
According to Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL), close to 80,000 commuters were taking the Metro till last week. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:19 AM IST
With local trains opening for all in the city, Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) also witnessed a rise in daily commuters
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Budget did not meet the sector’s expectation of waiver in GST on under-construction flats. (FILE)
The Budget did not meet the sector’s expectation of waiver in GST on under-construction flats. (FILE)
mumbai news

Budget fails to cheer up realty sector in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Though the sector was awaiting various sops like grant of industry status, waiver of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on under-construction projects, tax breaks, the Budget did not bring any such relief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters at CSMT on the first day after suburban local train services were extended to the general public, on Monday, Feb 01, 2021. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Commuters at CSMT on the first day after suburban local train services were extended to the general public, on Monday, Feb 01, 2021. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Day 1 of local trains for all sees the return of ‘rush hour’ in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:11 AM IST
In a glimpse of pre-lockdown period, 1.9 million travel by CR and 1.5 million by WR during non-peak hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai’s air quality improved marginally on Monday with an overall AQI of 221 as opposed to Saturday’s 286. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality improved marginally on Monday with an overall AQI of 221 as opposed to Saturday’s 286. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

After week-long cold spell, mercury rises in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the temperatures are expected to fall again by the end of this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra has recorded deaths of 19,923 birds since January 8, the statement said.
Maharashtra has recorded deaths of 19,923 birds since January 8, the statement said.
mumbai news

96 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; samples sent for analysis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Their samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune, for testing to ascertain the cause of the death of these birds on Sunday, the state government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Car designer Dilip Chhabria. (PTI)
Car designer Dilip Chhabria. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in 22 crore cheating case

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
The latest first information report (FIR) against him is based on a complaint lodged by automobile spare parts supplier Indermal Ramani for non-payment towards a consignment of car parts
READ FULL STORY
Close
People travel in the local train on the first day when local train services starts for general public in Mumbai, India, on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )
People travel in the local train on the first day when local train services starts for general public in Mumbai, India, on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )
mumbai news

Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
As Mumbai locals boarded the train for the first time in months, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that help of local police was being taken to manage the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. (AP)
Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23, 2020 due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. (AP)
mumbai news

Mumbai locals open for public: Long queues seen at Kurla, Dadar, other stations

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
While the railways extended the validity of monthly railway passes for passengers who could not travel due to the lockdown, the public rushed to railway stations to get their passes’ validity extended
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javed Akhtar. (File photo)
Javed Akhtar. (File photo)
mumbai news

Court accepts Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana, issues summons to actor

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Akhtar has alleged in his complaint that the actor claimed he had threatened her to withdraw her case against actor Hrithik Roshan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Boarding wrong train no ground to deny railway accident claim: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 PM IST
A single judge bench directed railways to pay 8 lakh as compensation to Munnibai Chaube, depositing the amount directly in her bank account within three months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
mumbai news

Mumbai: 19-year-old man steals from friend’s house; arrested

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:09 AM IST
The Colaba Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly committing theft at the house of a girl he was in a relationship with
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP