309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today
Maharashtra’s vaccination figures have crossed the 300,000-mark after 40,331 (77%) of the 52,100 registered healthcare workers (HCWs) were immunised against Covid-19 on Monday across 531 centres. So far, the state has inoculated 309,846 of the around 800,000 HCWs registered on the centralised CoWIN app. The state will start vaccinating frontline workers, including the police, sanitation workers and revenue department officials, from Tuesday, senior health department officials said.
Mumbai too improved its turnout to 93.4% on Monday after 7,707 HCWs were inoculated. Of these, 5,746 vaccines were administered in the suburban district – which is 61% above its daily target – while the island city recorded 65% of its target after vaccinating 1,961 HCWs, data provided by the state health department revealed.
Mumbai ranks first in Maharashtra in terms of the highest number of vaccinations, with 46,359 HCWs receiving the shot. In Pune and Nagpur, 27,555 and 14,434 received the jab so far.
Phase 2 of the vaccination drive will be carried out simultaneously by the state health department from Tuesday. The department has also directed the district administrations to increase the vaccination centres. Around 580,000 frontline workers have enrolled themselves on CoWIN app for the vaccine shots till date.
“We carried out mock drills on Monday. The vaccination for frontline workers will start from Tuesday. We expect to increase our figures with simultaneous vaccination of two categories [HCWs and frontline workers],”said a state official, adding that the app is working better now. Around 90% of the entire process, including intimating the beneficiaries about the vaccine timing, is being carried out through the app.
However another official said that the Centre is yet to activate the ‘session live’ option for frontline workers on the app which could delay the phase 2 of vaccination drive. “The Union health ministry is yet to make the session live on CoWIN app. If they do it on late Monday night, we may start vaccination for frontline workers as well,” said a senior official.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,948 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,028,347. The active caseload stood at 43,701. With 27 fatalities, the death toll reached 51,109 (with 2.52% case fatality rate ). Of the 27 deaths reported, 15 occurred in the past 48 hours, while six are from last week. The remaining six deaths are from the period before last week. On Monday, 3,289 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 1,932,294 in the state, after which the recovery rate has improved to 95.26%. Maharashtra has tested 14,656,223 samples for the virus so far since the pandemic began. The overall positivity rate stood at 13.84%. In the past 24 hours, 39,055 samples were tested.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
309K get Covid-19 vax shots in Maharashtra; phase 2 starts today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA leaders term Budget a maha disappointment; Opposition denies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After six FYJC admission rounds, 40,000 students in Mumbai Metropolitan Region yet to get seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai convocation ceremony held online, plans for new courses revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Metro-1 sees rise in riders as MMOPL increases daily services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget fails to cheer up realty sector in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 1 of local trains for all sees the return of ‘rush hour’ in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After week-long cold spell, mercury rises in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
96 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; samples sent for analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Car designer Dilip Chhabria arrested in ₹22 crore cheating case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai local train services resume for everyone: A look at photos on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals open for public: Long queues seen at Kurla, Dadar, other stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court accepts Javed Akhtar’s complaint against Kangana, issues summons to actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boarding wrong train no ground to deny railway accident claim: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 19-year-old man steals from friend’s house; arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox