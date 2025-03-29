MUMBAI: A 33-year-old Pune resident was allegedly raped by her ex-boyfriend in 2021, and gang raped by three of his friends in 2022. A case was originally registered in Kalepadal Police Station, Pune district, on Wednesday and was transferred to the Kandivali police, who are trying to trace the accused men. 33-yr-old raped by ex-boyfriend, three of his friends in Kandvali

The survivor hails from Karnataka and works in an IT company in Pune. Ravindra Adane, senior police inspector of Kandivali Police Station, said the woman told the Kalepadal police that she befriended her ex-boyfriend, a 33-year-old Kandivali resident, through Facebook in 2021. The two began chatting and exchanged phone numbers. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the two only occasionally met in Mumbai for dates and exchanged gifts.

In her complaint, she said her ex-boyfriend and she decided they would marry each other. However, in the same year, he had invited her to a party in Mumbai. The victim alleged he spiked her drink and raped her later that night. When she threatened to lodge a police complaint the next morning, he reassured her that he will marry her, assuaging her from reporting the matter to police.

Police said the two continued to be in the relationship. In 2022, she went to Mumbai to meet him and when she was returning to Pune, she told the police that that three friends of her ex were also travelling with her and allegedly raped her in the moving car.

On Wednesday, the woman approached the Kalepadal Police and a gangrape case was registered against her ex-boyfriend and his three friends. Since the alleged rape and gangrape had taken place at Kandivali, the Kalepadal Police on Friday transferred the case to the Kandivali Police. Adane said the two to three years of delay in reporting the incident was understandable.

“We are still awaiting the case papers. Based on the complaint, we contacted the woman, and she has told us that she will soon visit the city to record her statement and for medical examination,” said Adane. The police will verify the complaint and trace the four accused men.