Biker dies after hitting stationary dumper on EEH

Mumbai: A 34-year-old biker was killed after he rammed his motorbike into a dumper on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Vikhroli on Saturday. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Pranay Vitthal Somoshi, 34, a resident of Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar (West).

According to the police, Chandrakant Bhaskar Bade, 37, a constable attached with the Vikhroli police station was on patrol along with other staff members on Beat Marshal number 3 in the early hours of Saturday.

While heading southbound on the EEH, he noticed a clean-up marshal heading in the same direction suddenly stopped in the middle of the road after a tyre of the vehicle came off. The driver got out of the vehicle without turning on the indicator and ran behind the tyre to catch it, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Somoshi, who was headed towards his home from Thane, rammed into the stationary vehicle. Bade along with his team rushed the biker to Ambedkar hospital in Vikhroli. However, Somoshi succumbed to a severe head injury.

The police then checked his pocket and found his Aadhaar card. Bade then informed the duty officer, police sub-inspector Sachin Chavan, Vikhroli police station, about the incident. The panchnama was conducted and the deceased was shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said.

After checking Somoshi’s mobile phone, the police called his friend Ankush Tambe about the incident and the family was also informed about the incident.

A case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against dumper driver Abdul Karim Shaikh, 23, a resident of Govandi. Shaikh was arrested in the case, a police officer said.