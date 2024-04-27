35-year-old woman mowed down by dumper truck in Goregaon

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old woman was mowed down by a dumper truck on Thursday evening while she was crossing the street at Goregaon West. The Bangur Nagar police have booked the driver under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. According to the police, the victim, identified as Archana Ajay Ambedkar, worked as a domestic help in Goregaon and Malad areas. HT Image

Her mother Sharda Mohite, 60, told the police that at 9.30am she left for work leaving her 12-year-old son at her mother’s house like every day. Mohite said that after work Archana would return home around 6pm to pick up her son.

On Thursday Archana left for work but did not return till 7pm when Mohite began to worry and called up on her mobile phone. Mohite said that Archana’s phone was answered by a police constable who informed her that she had met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital in Goregaon. On reaching the spot, Mohite learnt that Archana had succumbed to her injuries.

The police officers told Mohite that while Archana was crossing the road, a dumper proceeding from Malad towards Jogeshwari, hit her. Archana fell on the road due to the impact and hit her shoulder and head. The passersby rushed the injured woman to the hospital and intercepted the driver of the dumper after calling the police helpline number.

The police arrested the driver identified as Amar Singh Ghaywat, 39, for driving his vehicle rashly. “Ghaywat was speeding and did not see Archana crossing the road. We have arrested Ghaywat and have sent his blood sample for medical examination to find out whether he was in an inebriated state,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

Archana was a single mother survived by her son after her husband died in 2017 due to a prolonged illness after which she had begun working as a domestic help.