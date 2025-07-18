Search
391 bogus docs in state booked over 5 years, 2 convicted

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 08:10 am IST

The government has set up committees at the district and taluka levels and instituted a QR-code based mechanism to identify and penalise quacks, medical education minister Hassan Mushrif said

Mumbai: Medical education minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday said the state government had booked 391 bogus doctors over the past five years, of which two had been convicted and charges had been proved against 17 other persons.

Mushrif was speaking in the legislative assembly during a discussion on bogus doctors or quacks practicing freely in the state, especially in rural and remote areas.

The government has set up committees at the district and taluka levels and instituted a QR-code based mechanism called ‘Know Your Doctor’ (KYD) in association with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) to identify and penalise quacks, he said.

“The MMC has urged all registered medical practitioners in Maharashtra to display their QR codes at their practice locations. Patients can scan the QR code to instantly access verified information about the authenticity of their doctor,” the minister told the assembly.

Under the KYD initiative, doctors can apply for a unique QR code through a website, www.kyd.co.in, and QR codes are issued to them only after verification of their credentials.

“It is a good initiative which will help people ascertain if their doctors are genuine. If they are not, action can be taken against them,” the minister said, lauding the initiative.

