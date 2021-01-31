39,690 health workers got Covid-19 vaccine shots in first 10 days in Maharashtra
After 10 days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has vaccinated 39,690 healthcare workers (HCW)s. On Saturday, a record number of HCWs — 6,351— were vaccinated in Mumbai and the turnout was 80% of the projected target of 7,923. BMC officials expect the turnout to remain high over the weekend since HCWs prefer to be vaccinated on weekends, making use of their weekly off days, which are usually either Saturday or Sunday.
According to its calculations, BMC has vaccinated an average of 3,969 HCWs daily. At present, there are 12 vaccination centres in the city. The highest number of beneficiaries have been vaccinated at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, which has handled 6,210 beneficiaries. The second-highest numbers are at KEM Hospital in Parel, where 5,865 beneficiaries have been vaccinated. Sir JJ Hospital has seen the fewest beneficiaries followed by the NESCO Covid-19 Jumbo centre, which became operational as a vaccination centre two days ago. Sir JJ Hospital is the only centre administering Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Other centres in the city are administering Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said on Friday, “At the current pace, we can vaccinate daily between 15,000-25,000 beneficiaries. This can be augmented to 50,000 in the coming days. In the third phase, when general public will be vaccinated, our capacity might have to go up further.”
To that end, BMC plans to enrol private hospitals for the vaccination drive and is awaiting guidelines from the Centre and state government on this issue. Meanwhile, BMC has started the process of shortlisting private medical institutions in the city that would be interested in acquiring the permissions necessary for the vaccination process.
Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had on January 16 said, “We can vaccinate even up to 1 lakh beneficiaries once private institutions are allowed to vaccinate citizens.”
In the first phase of the vaccination drive, BMC aims to vaccinate 130,000 HCWs . In the second phase, which is likely to begin by mid-February, frontline workers (including police and civic officials, clean-up workers and fire brigade officials) will be vaccinated.
BMC on Friday said after citizens who are above 50 and have comorbidities would be vaccinated in the third phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A walk to remember inside iconic Mumbai civic body building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body to vaccinate frontline workers from February first week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
39,690 health workers got Covid-19 vaccine shots in first 10 days in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM help sought over Kalyan park project affecting Waldhuni river
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out of biz for 10 months, Mumbai school bus owners demand monthly allowance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai cops to write to bike makers about flaw that is leading to thefts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Vice-chancellors seek Governor’s nod to start physical classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra distance education universities see drop in admissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants probate of unattested will
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List steps to identify Group-A, B posts for those with disability, Bombay HC asks state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New farm laws will affect MSP, APMC system: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya’s son questioned in extortion case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena asks Anna Hazare to clear his stance on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS insulted tricolour in past, says Prakash Ambedkar; asks President to condemn them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian researchers discover new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox