3-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run

THANE: A three-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. Police officers said he was playing at a ground near his house on Wednesday evening when he was run over by an unknown young man on a motorcycle practicing his riding skills. The biker fled the spot after the accident, leaving the child bleeding. The Narpoli police have registered a case against the biker and are searching for him.

According to Narpoli police, the boy, Fayan Mannan, had recently moved to Bhiwandi from Bihar with his mother and eight-year-old brother. He was playing on the playground with other neighborhood children on Wednesday afternoon. An unidentified young man, who was practicing bike riding on the same ground, suddenly collided with Fayan. The older children saw the bike approaching and ran to safety, but Fayan, who did not comprehend the danger, was severely injured.

His mother, Nurjahan Mannan, 25, said, “I was at work in the factory when I received a call from a neighbour informing me that my son was injured. I rushed to the scene and took him to a nearby clinic. The doctor there advised admitting him but required an advance payment of ₹2,000, which I couldn’t afford. As a result, we were turned away. By the time I reached the second hospital, my son’s condition had worsened, and he died before receiving any treatment.”

Mannan further said that she had moved to Mumbai after her husband’s death to find work and provide a better education to her children. “But in pursuing that dream, I have lost my child. To lose your child because of other’s fault is the worst kind of pain.”

The residents and witnesses do not recall the face of the accused, nor was he known to anyone. Assistant police officer Ranjeet Valke from Narpoli stated, “No one remembered the bike’s number. According to some witnesses and children, the man was practicing riding on the ground. We have registered a case under sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A search for the accused has been launched.”