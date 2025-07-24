3-year-old girl dies after falling from 12th floor in Naigaon

MUMBAI: A three-year-old girl died after falling from the 12th floor of a building in Naigaon on Tuesday evening. The girl’s mother made her sit on a shoe rack to put on her shoes, from where she slipped and fell through the stairwell, said a police officer. Driver putting warning triangle on asphalt road. Emergency stop concept.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 8:15 pm on Tuesday when the girl, Anvika Prajapati, and her parents, Vivek Prajapati, 33, and Anjali Prajapati, 28, visited relatives next door on the 12th floor of the Navkar Complex in Naigaon West and were returning home. Anjali made Anvika sit on the shoe rack to put on her shoes. When Anjali bent down to take the shoes, the girl stood up on the rack, after which she slipped and fell through the stairwell, said a police officer.

The girl suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the Sir D. M. Pettit Hospital in Vasai, where she was declared.