Four kids ‘test HIV positive’ after blood transfusion, NHRC notice to Maha govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday said it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about four children in Maharashtra's Nagpur testing positive for HIV with of them even dying following blood transfusion for treatment of Thalassemia.

The rights panel said it had sought a report from the government of Maharashtra within six weeks.

NHRC issued notices to Chief Secretary & Secretary, Food and Drug Department, Government of Maharashtra to present a detailed report in 6 weeks after 4 children allegedly became HIV positive and one of them died in Nagpur after taking blood infusions for Thalassemia. pic.twitter.com/TMfTnPIxKe — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

The four children were reportedly being treated for Thalassemia for which NAT-tested blood (Nucleic Acid Test) had to be transfused, but in the absence of the facility, the blood got contaminated.

The NHRC said if the media reports were true, the incident amounted to violation of human rights. “Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, to present a detailed report in six weeks,” it said.

The report is expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken against erring public servants if found guilty, the NHRC said. The chief secretary would also have to inform if any interim compensation was given to the next of kin of the deceased child by the government and what treatment was initiated by the state for the other victim children.

A notice was also served on secretary, food and drug department, to submit tis report regarding preliminary investigation and criminal proceedings initiated in the matter within six weeks.

According to a report, the state health department had initiated action against the culprits following a high-level investigation.

