 4 Mulund bar staffers booked for beating customer on suspicion of being a police informer
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 23, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Four Chandini Bar staffers assaulted a man suspecting him to be a police informer. A case has been registered against them in Mulund West.

MUMBAI: A case has been registered against four staffers from Chandini Bar in Mulund West after they assaulted a 37-year-old Marine Lines resident over suspicion of him being a police informer. This move comes after the police raided the bar in the first week of March, making the bar manager and staff suspect his role.

Chandni Bar in Mulund West (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
According to the Mulund police, Zoheb Shaikh, who works in an eye hospital in Thane, was in Chandani Bar on March 3. While Shaikh was in the bar, the manager came to him and snatched his phone, alleging that he was in touch with the cops. “You shared the video of our bar with the cops. After that, the cops raided our bar, the manager told him,” said a police officer.

They then dragged him to another room where some staff members, including the waiters at the bar allegedly assaulted him. “Two hours later, he was taken in an auto and dropped at the Airoli bridge,” the police officer added.

“I had nothing to do with the raid,” said Shaikh. “I had gone there to enjoy my drinks when the assault took place. After I felt better, I lodged a case with the Mulund police station. They took away 6,500 cash that I had.”

A case has been against the accused under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai
