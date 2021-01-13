IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
mumbai news

4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year

Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST

Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions. Police have also booked a woman friend of the victim for blackmailing the victim with sensitive videos of her. She has not been arrested yet.

The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students. According to police, the two minors, aged 17, are residents of Worli and Kalachowki, respectively. The third accused is a 19-year-old Ghodapdeo resident while the wanted woman is a resident of Bhoiwada, Parel.

The fifth accused is the victim’s 18-year-old boyfriend from Tardeo. He has been arrested for engaging in sexual relations with a minor and is not involved in the blackmail scheme the others have been accused of participating in.

All five accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 34 (common intention), 4 (committing penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (committing sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. However, police have not invoked section 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. More sections may be added in the case as more details surface during the investigation.

According to police, the complainant minor girl is a resident of NM Joshi Marg. In the first information report (FIR), the girl stated that the accused woman had previously shared a room with her [in a paying guest facility]. During this time, the accused woman had taken semi-naked videos of the complainant while she was changing clothes. She also filmed the girl while she was engaged in sexual relations with her boyfriend.

“The accused woman blackmailed the victim by threatening to tell her parents about the videos. The woman forced the minor girl to engage in sexual relations with her three friends, including the two minors,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The arrested accused sexually assaulted the teen on multiple occasions between September 9, 2019, and January 9, 2021,” another officer said.

The matter was first reported to Bhoiwada police station, and a Zero FIR was registered on the evening of January 9. The case was then transferred to Kalachowki police station, as the girl was first exploited in a room at a residential society in Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested the four accused. The two minor boys have been sent to the Dongri Child Correction Home while the other two are in police custody. The accused woman is yet to be arrested. Police said that she is the main accused and investigators are probing to find out if she accepted favours from her three friends for helping them take advantage of the victim.

The accused’s phone call records, location details of the past year, their social media accounts and other online activities are being scrutinised for collection of evidence. Police have seized their cell phones as part of the evidence pertaining to the offence.

Gokulsinh Patil, senior inspector of Kalachowki police station confirmed the registration of the case but refused to divulge any details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed.(HT Photo)
After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Decision on Mumbai locals' resumption for all likely today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the timeline for resumption of the local trains in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
mumbai news

Amid power outages, rural Maharashtra looks for alternatives

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:44 PM IST
During the vaccination process, the health department will rely heavily on electronics for data maintenance on the Co-WIN app to get the details of the beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu: 200 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; tally touches 1,839 in 5 days

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
With a growing number of bird deaths being reported in Maharashtra, the risk of avian influenza, or bird flu, spreading across the state is also rising
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 35.3°C, Mumbai sees hottest January day of 2021

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
With mercury touching 35
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Churchgate station to undergo 2.4 crore repair work

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Western Railway (WR) has decided to undertake strengthening and improvement work of the Churchgate suburban railway station building at a cost of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

2 held for harassing, stalking principal in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Wadala police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a 35-year-old principal of a city-based college
READ FULL STORY
Close
he court has also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 on the accused, of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
he court has also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, of which 15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

23-year-old Mumbai man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for eloping with minor niece

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for eloping and committing aggravated sexual assault on his 16-year-old niece
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
With schools in the city still operating online, several principals have urged the state board to cut down the syllabus of Class 10 students by a total of 50%, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

We will get north Indian voters back, says Mumbai Congress chief

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Newly-appointed Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap said the city unit was putting in all its the efforts to woo the north Indian voters by bringing back the community leaders to the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch raided an office at Malad (West) and arrested six accused for allegedly duping people by illegally offering them jobs abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
mumbai news

4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018. (Ht Photo)
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018. (Ht Photo)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Dr Anand Teltumbde moves bail plea before NIA court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, has moved a bail application running into 65 pages, before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Indian pond heron birds found dead at Gauripada in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday afternoon. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)
Two Indian pond heron birds found dead at Gauripada in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday afternoon. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)
mumbai news

72 birds found dead in city since January 5, says Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In the last six days, the disaster control management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 32 complaints of 72 death of birds between January 5-11, amid the outbreak of bird flu in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the presentation made to the chief minister, the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000-crore BVSL is expected to be completed by 2025. (HT Photo)
According to the presentation made to the chief minister, the 7,000-crore BVSL is expected to be completed by 2025. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Virar, Versova sea link projects, demands work be completed faster

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Bandra to Versova sea link to be ready by 2025; pre-feasibility study for Versova to Virar link completed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

35-60% seats in Maharashtra vacant in private dental colleges: Report

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Days after the Central government extended the admissions deadline for undergraduate medical and dental seats until January 15 to fill up all vacant seats across the country, the Dental Council of India (DCI) through its latest circular has extended admissions deadline for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course until January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP