4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year
Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions. Police have also booked a woman friend of the victim for blackmailing the victim with sensitive videos of her. She has not been arrested yet.
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students. According to police, the two minors, aged 17, are residents of Worli and Kalachowki, respectively. The third accused is a 19-year-old Ghodapdeo resident while the wanted woman is a resident of Bhoiwada, Parel.
The fifth accused is the victim’s 18-year-old boyfriend from Tardeo. He has been arrested for engaging in sexual relations with a minor and is not involved in the blackmail scheme the others have been accused of participating in.
All five accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 34 (common intention), 4 (committing penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (committing sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. However, police have not invoked section 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. More sections may be added in the case as more details surface during the investigation.
According to police, the complainant minor girl is a resident of NM Joshi Marg. In the first information report (FIR), the girl stated that the accused woman had previously shared a room with her [in a paying guest facility]. During this time, the accused woman had taken semi-naked videos of the complainant while she was changing clothes. She also filmed the girl while she was engaged in sexual relations with her boyfriend.
“The accused woman blackmailed the victim by threatening to tell her parents about the videos. The woman forced the minor girl to engage in sexual relations with her three friends, including the two minors,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.
“The arrested accused sexually assaulted the teen on multiple occasions between September 9, 2019, and January 9, 2021,” another officer said.
The matter was first reported to Bhoiwada police station, and a Zero FIR was registered on the evening of January 9. The case was then transferred to Kalachowki police station, as the girl was first exploited in a room at a residential society in Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki.
Police immediately swung into action and arrested the four accused. The two minor boys have been sent to the Dongri Child Correction Home while the other two are in police custody. The accused woman is yet to be arrested. Police said that she is the main accused and investigators are probing to find out if she accepted favours from her three friends for helping them take advantage of the victim.
The accused’s phone call records, location details of the past year, their social media accounts and other online activities are being scrutinised for collection of evidence. Police have seized their cell phones as part of the evidence pertaining to the offence.
Gokulsinh Patil, senior inspector of Kalachowki police station confirmed the registration of the case but refused to divulge any details.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision on Mumbai locals' resumption for all likely today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid power outages, rural Maharashtra looks for alternatives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: 200 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; tally touches 1,839 in 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 35.3°C, Mumbai sees hottest January day of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churchgate station to undergo ₹2.4 crore repair work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for harassing, stalking principal in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Mumbai man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for eloping with minor niece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will get north Indian voters back, says Mumbai Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Dr Anand Teltumbde moves bail plea before NIA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72 birds found dead in city since January 5, says Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Virar, Versova sea link projects, demands work be completed faster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-60% seats in Maharashtra vacant in private dental colleges: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox