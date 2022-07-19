4 offer cabinet berth to BJP MLA in exchange for ₹90 crore, arrested
Mumbai: The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai police crime branch arrested four people for allegedly attempting to defraud a BJP MLA by offering him a ministerial birth in chief minister Eknath Shinde’s cabinet on payment of ₹90 crore.
The arrested persons are identified as Riyaz Allahbax Shaikh (57), a resident of Haatkanagale in Kolhapur district, Thane residents -- Yogesh Madhukar Kulkarni (57), Sagar Vikas Sangavai (37), and Zafar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani (53), from Nagpada area in Mumbai.
The police said that the complaint was filed by the MLA’s personal secretary, who alleged that he received a call on July 17 around 12:12 from Riyaz.
Riyaz said he had a meeting fixed with a senior politician in Delhi at 4 pm and he was trying to contact the MLA for his biodata, but the lawmaker was not taking his calls. The PA said he would ask the MLA and let him know.
Riyaz again called the complainant at 4:06 pm and said that he was back from Delhi and the MLA was still not picking up his phone, to which his secretary said that he would inform the MLA and get back to him.
The PA subsequently met the MLA at Oberoi Hotel in Nariman Point at 4:30 pm and informed him about calls from the accused.
MLA told the complainant that Riyaz had also called him on July 12 demanding ₹100 crore for a ministerial birth in the Shinde cabinet.
The lawmaker then asked his PA to call Jafar and Riyaz to the hotel to meet him.
Around 5:15 pm the same day, Riyaz met the MLA.
After the meeting, the MLA informed his secretary that Riyaz had demanded ₹100 crore for a ministerial birth and after negotiations reduced the amount to ₹90 crore. He also told the complainant that Riyaz would collect the first instalment of 20% amount ( ₹18 crore) the next morning.
Suspecting foul play, the MLA alerted the AEC of the Mumbai crime branch.
The MLA’s secretary later called Riyaz at 1:15 pm the next day near the LIC building at Nariman Point. After Riyaz reached the spot, he was taken to the Oberoi hotel where the police apprehended him. The MLA was also present at the hotel.
During interrogation, Riyaz revealed the name of the second accused - Yogesh Kulkarni, who had introduced him to Sagar Sangavai, who in turn had informed them that he knew a senior politician in Delhi, who will ensure a cabinet birth in the Shinde ministry for ₹50 to ₹60 crore. Kulkarni had, accordingly, collected the MLA’s biodata from Riyaz Shaikh and sent it to Sangavai on his WhatsApp.
Jafar’s name surfaced during Sangavai’s interrogation. The Nagpada resident, according to the plot, was said to be in direct contact with the senior politician and was supposed to use his clout to secure a ministerial birth for the MLA.
All four have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating with dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded to police custody till July 26.
Defence lawyer Ajay Dube, appearing for accused Riyaz Shaikh and Zafar Ahmed Rashid Ahmed Usmani, said sections 419 and 420 did not apply to the case as there was no valuable security involved in the entire episode.
GRP officers spend 3 nights at Andheri station to nab serial bag lifter
Mumbai: Posing as passengers, a team of 15 officers from the Government Railway Police spent three consecutive nights at Andheri railway station to catch a thief, who would arrive on hThe accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27)'sbullet bike and flee with bags of heavy-eyed passengers. The accused, Munish Anish Mohammed (27), was arrested by the GRP officials on Monday night as he picked up a bag that belonged to S Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.
GRP urges state govt to extend jurisdiction to metro, monorail network
Mumbai: The Government Railway Police has requested the state government to extend its jurisdiction over to metro and monorail network in the city. The GRP has said that many criminals active on the railway lines in MMR are also active on metro and monorail lines. Presently, if any offence happens on the metro line or the monorail, the offence is registered by the jurisdictional police station within the city.
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for tweeting Amit Shah’s pic with arrested IAS officer
Mumbai: The Gujarat police on Tuesday detained filmmaker Avinash Das from the city in a case related to tweeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's old photo with IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. A Mumbai police officer said Das was apprehended by a team of Ahmedabad crime branch at around 1.00 pm in Madh jetty, as he got out of his house.
JJ Hospital steps up security to end nexus between staff and private labs
Mumbai: In a bid to end the flourishing business of doctors at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla, who allegedly refer admitted patients to private laboratories for routine blood investigation, the dean has increased security and ordered the installation of extra CCTVs at the casualty department gate, where blood samples were found to be exchanged. Dr Pallavi Saple's then set up a three-member committee on May 26 under head of the pathology department, Dr Shubhangi Agde.
Senior citizen loses ₹6.7 lakh in sextortion scam
A 67-year-old man from Ghatkopar (east) has filed a police complaint alleging that he lost nearly ₹6.7 lakh to a group of people in a “sextortion” scam. The complainant, a senior citizen, has told the police that on the night of July 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified woman saying 'hi', to which he responded.
