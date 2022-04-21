4 rescued from fire at Khar building, 2nd incident in 7 months
Mumbai: Four persons were rescued from the terrace of Notan Villa residential building in Khar (west) after a level 2 fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building on Thursday. This was the second fire reported from this building in the past seven months.
In the blaze that erupted in September 2021, a 40-year-old woman, Hema Jagwani, lost her life after being suffocated while stranded on the top floor. After the September 2021 fire, the MFB officials found violations in the fire safety measures of the building. A notice was also sent saying the water and electricity connections will be disconnected if fire compliant measures are not followed.
Senior officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that during Thursday’s rescue operation, they found that the fire prevention system in the building was entirely defunct.
“After last year’s fire incident we had issued them a notice citing several flaws in the existing fire prevention system. We had given them a timeline to repair the existing fire prevention system for safety measures, which they did later,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).
“However, during Thursday’s fire incident it was again revealed that the fire prevention system in the building was entirely non-functional due to which the blaze intensified. We will again send a notice after carrying out a thorough investigation of the premises,” said Parab.
According to MFB officials, Thursday’s fire was reported around 10:30 am following which eight fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were pressed into operation.
The MFB officials were able to douse the fire at 2:15 pm, after a four-hour-long operation. While no casualty was reported, the MFB officials had to rescue four persons trapped on the terrace of the building.
Saurabh Nirmal (27), Niraj Nathsingh (32), Sanket Surve (28) and Sanjay Yadav (32) were residents of the building.
“Four persons were trapped on the roof and due to intense smoke we couldn’t use the internal premises of the building, therefore we had to rescue them externally by using a snorkel ladder,” said an official.
The officials maintained that the fire might have been a result of a shock circuit, however, a concrete conclusion could be made only after the investigation.
Alka Kerkar, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, who was present during the operation said, “In certain portions of the building redevelopment and maintenance works were being carried out, the shock circuit could have happened because of the electrical appliances that were inside.”
-
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
-
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
-
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
-
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
-
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics