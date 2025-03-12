MUMBAI: The Sikh community, known for its sacrifice and selfless service, is commemorating the 350th year of the martyrdom of its ninth spiritual leader, Guru Tegh Bahadur, this year. 40 Gurudwaras unite to foster Hindu-Sikh unity and communal harmony

Chandni Chowk in Delhi remains a poignant reminder of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675 for steadfastly upholding his faith and defending the Kashmiri Pandits, preventing their forced conversion to Islam.

To commemorate the anniversary of his martyrdom, 40 gurudwaras in western Mumbai have united under the banner of Western Mumbai’s Gurudwara Unity (WMGU) with a purpose—to strengthen Hindu-Sikh ties and foster a spirit of selfless service, equality, and harmony within all communities.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present for the inaugural ceremony at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon on Sunday, was presented with a 100-year-old sword made from special alloy by the community. The sacred weapons of the 10 Sikh Gurus and the Shaheed Singhs or Sikh martyrs were specially flown in from Punjab and showcased at the venue. The event was attended by the jathedars or leaders of all the takhts (religious seats).

Jasbir Singh, convenor of WMGU, said that the association did not want the commemoration to be limited to one day, aiming instead to accentuate Hindu-Sikh unity and interfaith harmony all through the year. “Hindus and Sikhs are united like nails and skin,” he said. “The Guru’s sacrifice was meant to protect the rights of all people to practise their faith without persecution and strengthen the bond between communities. We want to send a clear message to the world in these turbulent times that we stand united, and no one can divide us.”

Singh pointed out that the story of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom formed the very foundation of Hindu-Sikh unity. “I took this idea to the Gurudwaras, urging them to unite and come forward for the betterment of humanity,” he said.

Reflecting on the history of his community, Singh spoke about how Sikhs arrived in Mumbai post-Partition and were embraced by the Hindu community. Together, they started businesses and worked side by side to contribute to Maharashtra’s growth. “Our community has subtly merged into the fabric of this state, and we have played an instrumental role in the development of the city, state, and nation since 1947,” he said. Singh added that the community was well aware of the political forces that were aiming to create divisions.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis announced that the Maharashtra government would organise various programmes to spread the message of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice. He reminded the audience of the turbulent times when the Guru sacrificed his life to defend his faith against Aurangzeb’s tyranny. During this period, he said, Aurangzeb’s oppression was rampant, and he employed ruthless tactics, including forced conversion to Islam, to suppress the religious freedom of the people.

The CM referred to Guru Tegh Bahadur as ‘Hind Ki Chaddar’ (the shield of India) for his unwavering commitment to protecting the nation from religious persecution. He emphasised that his sacrifice extended beyond his own community and that he was a saviour of all faiths.

Fadnavis then drew parallels between the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus and the bravery displayed by historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Chhatrapati Sambhaji. “The legacy of truth, justice, and courage left behind by these brave warriors should be kept alive for future generations,” he told HT. “Sadly, there is no mention of Guru Tegh Bahadurji or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and valour in our history textbooks.”