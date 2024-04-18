 40-year-old dies, pillion critical as speedy bike rams into divider in Sion | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
40-year-old dies, pillion critical as speedy bike rams into divider in Sion

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 18, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Man dies, friend injured after losing control of two-wheeler while racing in Mumbai. Nephew runs over sleeping uncle with school bus in Sewri, killing him.

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man died, and his friend riding pillion with him suffered injuries after he lost control of his two-wheeler while he was racing with his friends and rammed into the divider in Sion on Sunday.

Mumbai, India. April 17,2024: A man sleeping under a parked bus was killed when the driver reversed the bus at a pay and park in Kala Chowki area in Munbai. April 17,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. April 17,2024: A man sleeping under a parked bus was killed when the driver reversed the bus at a pay and park in Kala Chowki area in Munbai. April 17,2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The incident occurred near the Sion flyover on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road when Noor Mohammad Ali Ahmed Khan, 40, who repairs electronics appliances, and Meraj Ahmed Mohammad Anis Shaikh, 30, a resident of Govandi, riding pillion was out on Sunday evening to visit his friend Babu Malik, 27, who was admitted in Sion General Hospital.

“Their friends Mohammad Zayed Naushad Khan and Farid Khan also accompanied them on another two-wheeler. While proceeding to Sion Hospital, Zayed and Farid overtook them and went out of sight and therefore, Noor sped his moto-scooter,” said a police officer.

Noor kept accelerating and zipping around other vehicles until he came close to a tempo and had to press brakes immediately, which resulted in him losing control of his vehicle. “The two-wheeler skidded, and the duo hit the divider,” the officer said.

Noor and Shaikh suffered injuries to their heads, shoulders, chests, hands and noses and were taken to Sion Hospital, where Noor succumbed to the injuries late in the night on Tuesday. Meraj is still being treated in Sion Hospital as he, too, has suffered serious injuries, said his mother.

Driver sleeping under bus run over by nephew

A 40-year-old school bus driver was killed after his nephew started the bus and did not realise that he was sleeping under it. The incident occurred on TJ Road in Sewri on Tuesday, when Mohammad Tours and Travels owner Dudhwala called Bharat Navture’s nephew Gokuldas, 22, to inform him that his uncle was not answering his call and asked Gokuldas to take the bus to drop the children.

Bharat has been working as a driver for the past 12 years, while Gokuldas has been working for the last two years. “The bus was parked at the BMC parking in Sewri,” said an officer from Kalachowkie police station.

According to the employer’s orders, Gokuldas went to the parking lot on Tuesday morning and started the school bus. “When he started the bus, he heard cries and checked the rear-view mirror he saw that someone had been crushed under the rear right-side wheel of the bus. As he got out of the vehicle, he realised it was his uncle Bharat. Gokuldar then informed Dudhwala about it and rushed Bharat to KEM Hospital in Parel, where Bharat succumbed to his injuries,” said the police officer.

The police said that Bharat had slept under the bus throughout the night as he stayed around 70 km from the workplace and had to report to work the next day. “We have booked Gokuldas under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 40-year-old dies, pillion critical as speedy bike rams into divider in Sion
