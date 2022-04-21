40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday.
Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment. The doctor declared him dead during the treatment.
RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “On Thursday at 5:17pm in ration shop number MUM41FI38 registered under Om Consumer Co-operative Society Limited at Rabodi in Thane (W), a worker named Sanjay Banwarilal Gupta, a resident of Kalyan, was stuck between 100 and 125 bags of wheat grains. Soon after receiving the complaint we, along with fire brigade personnel, Rabodi police officials, one rescue vehicle and one bike ambulance, started the rescue operation and soon rescued Sanjay Gupta.
“After rescuing him, we handed him to the Rabodi police station officials who took him to the District Government Hospital for treatment. Gupta was a worker at the ration shop and he also used to make receipts. When the owner went home for lunch, Gupta was counting the wheat bags when they slipped and fell on him.”
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
Central devolutions to Bihar in FY 2021-22 up by 52%
Central devolutions to Bihar during the last financial year (FY 2021-22) jumped by a whopping 52.60 per cent as compared to FY 2020-21 while the state's internal tax revenue collection has been close to the set target, officials in the finance department said. In FY 2020-21, central devolutions to Bihar was only ₹59,861.41 crore. On internal revenue collection from tax and non-tax sources, Bihar's performance has been relatively good as compared to FY 2020-21.
Few takers for MBBS seats at Patna’s AIIMS
The AIIMS-Patna, with six unfilled MBBS seats, is second only to Tamil Nadu's AIIMS-Madurai in having a higher percentage of vacant undergraduate seats among the 19 new AIIMS in India, said government officials. Altogether 14 of the 19 new AIIMS have MBBS seats vacant for the 2021-22 academic session. Of them, three vacancies each exist at Jharkhand's AIIMS-Deoghar and Telangana's AIIMS-Bibi Nagar; two each at Assam's AIIMS-Guwahati, Gujarat's AIIMS-Rajkot, AIIMS-Jammu and Punjab's AIIMS-Bathinda.
Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
Precautionary Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi government.
Ganesh Naik case: No relief or protection from arrest for BJP MLA
Ganesh Naik has not got any relief or protection from arrest on his anticipatory bail applications in two cases of rape and threat registered against him by Navi Mumbai police. The former minister and BJP MLA from Airoli had made two applications at Thane Sessions Court on Thursday. Naik had hence filed for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the two cases.
