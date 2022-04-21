40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks

A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday.

Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment. The doctor declared him dead during the treatment.

RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “On Thursday at 5:17pm in ration shop number MUM41FI38 registered under Om Consumer Co-operative Society Limited at Rabodi in Thane (W), a worker named Sanjay Banwarilal Gupta, a resident of Kalyan, was stuck between 100 and 125 bags of wheat grains. Soon after receiving the complaint we, along with fire brigade personnel, Rabodi police officials, one rescue vehicle and one bike ambulance, started the rescue operation and soon rescued Sanjay Gupta.

“After rescuing him, we handed him to the Rabodi police station officials who took him to the District Government Hospital for treatment. Gupta was a worker at the ration shop and he also used to make receipts. When the owner went home for lunch, Gupta was counting the wheat bags when they slipped and fell on him.”