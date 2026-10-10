Psychologists say just 'stop overthinking' is terrible advice because your brain craves certainty: Here's what actually helps instead

Everyone says 'stop overthinking' but no one says how. Psychologists say the goal isn't a worry-free mind. It's learning to notice when a thought becomes a loop — and not following it every time. Also read | Australian psychologist shares radical self-talk hack for better mental health in 2026

If you've ever been told to 'just stop overthinking', you know how useless that advice feels when you're replaying a text from days ago. Two mental health experts say there's a reason it doesn't work — and it's not because you're doing something wrong.

"We have all heard this advice. A friend says it kindly, a family member says it with a shrug: 'Stop overthinking.' If it were that easy, nobody would be stuck at 2 am replaying a conversation from three days ago," Dr Rahul Chandhok, head consultant, mental health and behavioural science, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said in an interview with HT Lifestyle. The truth? Your brain isn't trying to torture you. It's trying to protect you. It just doesn't know when to quit.

Your brain is searching for certainty that doesn't exist Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant, clinical psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shared she hears the same line in her clinic almost every day: “I see this repeatedly in my clinical practice. Someone comes in and says, ‘I know I’m thinking too much, but I can’t switch it off.’ They have replayed the conversation, checked the message, analyzed the tone, imagined ten outcomes, and still feel nowhere."

Her reframe is simple: "Overthinking is often your brain asking for certainty that life cannot give you." And: "Your mind is not trying to make you miserable. It is trying to protect you. It just doesn’t know when to stop." That need to be certain is what fuels the loop:

‘Did I say something wrong?’

‘Why did they reply like that?’

‘What if something goes wrong?’

‘What if I had handled it differently?’

For a while, it feels like problem-solving. Then it tips. "There is a point where thinking stops producing clarity and starts producing more anxiety," Dr Bhattacharya explained, adding, "That is when reflection becomes repetition, and problem-solving becomes mental checking."

Dr Chandhok called it the certainty trap: “Overthinking generally follows a repetitive pattern. A thought comes up, the person analyses it, searches for certainty, imagines different outcomes and feels more prepared temporarily. But as full certainty is seldom possible, the mind comes back to the same question.”

How to tell if you're problem-solving or just spiraling This is the key distinction both experts want you to learn. "Problem solving produces a specific action, whereas rumination circles around the same issue, without any progress," Dr Chandhok shared. His quick check: "Am I finding a solution or just revisiting the problem?"

Dr Bhattacharya said she gives her patients a three-question self-check for when a thought starts looping:

1. ‘Is there something I can actually do about this right now?’

If yes, identify one small action.

2. ‘What do I know as a fact, and what am I assuming?’

This separates what is happening from what your anxiety is predicting.

3. ‘Am I trying to solve the problem, or am I trying to make myself feel completely certain?’

"The third question is often the most important," she said.