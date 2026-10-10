Can you prepare your gut for festive feasting? A dietitian explains what to eat and which habits to follow

The lights are brighter, the nights are longer, the tables are fuller and suddenly, all those healthy habits seem to have taken a back seat. Festivals arrive with an irresistible combination of family gatherings, late-night celebrations, laughter, travel, and an endless parade of delicious food. For a few weeks, it can feel as though every celebration comes with another feast. There is nothing wrong with enjoying festive food. After all, food is an integral part of our celebrations and brings people together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manisha Chopra, a health and fitness coach, shared how you can manage your festive eating.

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According to Manisha, the problem begins when occasional indulgence turns into continuous overeating, disrupted sleep, inactivity, and skipped meals. The result can be bloating, acidity, digestive discomfort, sluggishness, unwanted weight gain, and a general feeling of being off track.

Even the most health-conscious people can find it difficult to resist festive temptations. But enjoying the season does not mean abandoning your healthy habits. The key is not restriction; it is balance.