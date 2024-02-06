41-yr-old sicko booked for distributing explicit content and chats of colleague to her neighbours

Mumbai : A 41-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting and recording a video of his 22-year-old colleague in 2019. The woman has also alleged that he kept raping her by threatening to circulate the video. When she ceased responding to his calls, he distributed explicit photos and private chats at all houses in her neighbourhood. HT Image

According to the police, the victim began working as a receptionist at the workplace of the accused, identified as Gurvaiya Buriwasi, 41, in early 2019 at the age of 17. She reported an incident where he raped her at a nearby lodge in Sakinaka after treating her to lunch. The woman said she was raped by the accused, and he also recorded the act.

“Soon after that, he returned to his native village in Andhra Pradesh due to the lockdown. Even then, he would regularly call the complainant and have sexually charged chats with her. She was scared of upsetting him as he had the video of the incident that he had threatened to share with her family,” said an official from Sakinaka police.

Between 2021 and 2023, each time Buriwasi visited the city, he allegedly forced himself on the victim, using the threat of sharing the video to manipulate her.

Last year, she decided to cease all communication with him. “Last week, every house in the complainant’s society received a package. They contained flash drives with inappropriate pictures of the complainant and screenshots of her chats with the accused. He also put in a note in the envelope shaming her character,” police said.

The accused has now been booked under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intentional insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.