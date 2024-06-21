42-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by speeding rickshaw in Malad West

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed after an autorickshaw hit him at high speed in Malad West on Wednesday night. The accident occurred at 9pm near Mith Chowki junction when the man, identified as Wasim Ansari, was walking home after meeting his relatives. HT Image

The Malwani police officers said that the impact of the crash was so strong that the man was flung several feet into the air before hitting his head on the pavement.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

After the accident, the passersby intercepted the autorickshaw driver who was trying to flee and forced him to take Ansari to the hospital.

Ansari’s elder brother Tanveer, a tailor, said that he had received a phone call from the Malwani police informing him about the accident. “We immediately rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital where I saw an auto with blood on the back seat. I took a photo and went to enquire about my brother,” said Tanveer.

“When I asked about the rickshaw, the doctors told me that the driver had dropped off Ansari and fled,” added Tanveer. After the doctors declared Ansari dead, Tanveer approached the police and based on his complaint a case was registered against the unknown auto driver under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (speeding) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have seized the rickshaw and are trying to trace the accused,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.