42-year-old’s body found in car in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

A 42-year-old man’s body was found in a car below the flyover at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Sunday afternoon. Narpoli police has taken the body for post mortem to Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Prabhakar Jangi, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi.

According to an eye witness, the car was stationary for over three hours. They noticed the man on the driver’s seat to be unconscious and alerted the police.

“As per records, the victim is the owner of the car and it was being used for online taxi service. The victim was working as a manager in a textile company but lost his job due to the pandemic. He then joined the online taxi service,” said a police officer.

The police are investigating further.