45-yr-old suffers burns near Sanpada station

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:28 AM IST

ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai A 45-year-old man from Ghansoli is suspected to have accidently burned himself outside the Sanpada railway station on Monday evening.

According to the police, the man identified as Mahesh Pandhre, was in a completely inebriated state at the time of the incident. “He worked as daily wage painter and was carrying a bottle of thinner used in painting work. We found the bottle from the spot which was open. We suspect that as he was completely drunk, he didn’t realise that the bottle was open and probably some of the liquid may have accidently spilt over. When he lit a bidi his clothes caught fire. We haven’t recorded his statement yet,” police sub inspector Jayaram Rathod from Sanpada police station said.

It was the public that doused the fire and raised an alarm. The police reached the spot and took him to hospital where he managed to give a phone number. “We called the number which turned out to his friend’s. We told the person to inform his family. Meanwhile, his wife told us that he suffered from a mental disorder and hasn’t visited home for past two months. We will record his wife’s statement on Tuesday,” Rathod said.

With 55 per cent burns, he is currently admitted to Vashi general hospital and is under treatment. The incident has been reported to police and further investigations are on.

