MUMBAI: A 47-year-old man was killed in an alleged road rage incident in Vasai on Monday night after confronting a two-wheeler rider for travelling in the wrong direction, police said. 47-year-old man killed in road rage incident in Vasai

The deceased has been identified as Shafiq Sheikh, a resident of Nalasopara. The Manikpur police have registered a murder case and are working to identify the rider, officers said.

According to police, Sheikh was standing on Ambadi Road around 9.30 pm on Monday when the two-wheeler rider was heading towards Panchvati Hotel against the flow of traffic on a one-way street. Fearing a possible accident, Sheikh reportedly stopped the two-wheeler rider and questioned him why he was riding in the wrong direction.

Eyewitnesses told the police the rider got angry and assaulted Sheikh. During the scuffle, Sheikh fell on the ground and suffered serious head injuries. With the help of passers-by, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

The rider fled the spot after the incident. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused, officers said.