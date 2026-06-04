48-hour eviction notices spark panic among 16 Wagle Estate units

THANE: A 48-hour deadline issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to more than 16 industrial units in Wagle Estate has triggered anxiety among business owners and workers, who fear the move could shut down factories operating in the area for over 25 years and affect hundreds of livelihoods. Thane, India - June -03 2026:48-Hour Eviction Notice to Small-Scale Industries in Wagle Estate; TSSIA Strongly Opposes Move Thane, June 3: The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued a 48-hour notice to vacate premises to around 160 small-scale industrial units located in the Corridor Compound on Road No. 22 in Wagle Estate, creating concern and uncertainty within the industrial sector. The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has strongly objected to the move and expressed serious concern over its impact. According to TSSIA, the affected industrial units provide employment to nearly 400Ð500 workers, and any disruption could severely affect their livelihoods and those of their families. The association stated that the sudden notice has caused anxiety among entrepreneurs and workers alike. ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, June -03, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The notices, served to units in Feroday Industrial Compound on Tuesday, direct them to vacate their premises within two days; otherwise, the civic body has warned of forcible demolition. The land has been earmarked for a residential cluster redevelopment project.

According to industry representatives, the units have been operating from the compound for 25 to 30 years and collectively employ more than 350 workers, whose livelihoods support nearly 1,400 family members. Many ancillary businesses linked to the units could also be affected if operations are shut down.

The industrialists have written to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking intervention and protection from the proposed eviction. Most of the units are engaged in the machinery and engineering sector, supplying components and engineering services to industries across India and export markets.

Chandubhai Panchal, among the first industrialists to acquire a plot in the compound in 2004, alleged that the landowner now wants to monetise the property as land prices in the area have risen sharply.

“My unit was inaugurated by Eknath Shinde himself in 2004, and now, when the area has developed, we are being forced to vacate the premises. We have been fighting against the eviction for the past two years in the Thane court, and the next hearing is scheduled for June 12. But, TMC officers did not consult us before issuing such a notice,” Panchal said, asking if it was really possible to remove heavy machinery at such short notice.

Panchal said the industries should be offered alternative land nearby if redevelopment is unavoidable. Claiming the units are legally owned and possess all approvals and tax records, he said they generate annual revenues of around ₹150 crore.

Workers have also expressed concern over their future. Udaykant Mishra, 58, who has worked at Premier Core Manufacturing for 22 years, said the company manufactures components used in power transformers.

“I am nearing retirement. I have spent my entire working life in Thane and am fully settled here. If these units are shut down, where will I find employment at this age? The government should also consider the future of workers like us, as well as the owners who have invested heavily in these businesses,” he said.

Eknath Sonawane, secretary of the Thane Small Scale Industrial Association, said the industries were not opposing redevelopment but wanted proper rehabilitation and protection for existing businesses.

The issue has also drawn political attention. BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar met unit owners and workers on Wednesday and urged TMC to withdraw the notices. He said these industries have been operating from this land for the last 25 to 30 years and issuing them notices to vacate within 48 hours is unfair.

“I have requested the TMC to revoke its decision and reconsider the matter. On one hand, the Prime Minister is promoting small-scale industries through various initiatives and on the other, the TMC’s action threatens their survival. The closure or relocation of these industries could leave many workers unemployed and push businesses into loan defaults,” Kelkar said.

Kelkar warned that industrialists and workers would launch a sit-in protest if the administration failed to review the decision.