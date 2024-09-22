49-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run at Kherwadi bridge

MUMBAI: A 49-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by her husband was killed in a hit-and-run incident after an unidentified vehicle hit them at Kherwadi bridge in Bandra East. The couple from Shivaji Park was headed to Malad at the time. HT Image

According to police, the incident took place on September 5, but the FIR was registered on Saturday, as the complainant - the husband of the deceased - had suffered injuries to his head and was admitted to hospital.

Based on his complaint, the Kherwadi police have registered a case under sections 106 (1), 281 and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act against the unknown driver.

The police said the injured biker, Sanjay Udani, 54, is a resident of Shivaji Park and was headed towards his old house in Malad along with his wife, Sunila, 49, on their two-wheeler when the accident took place.

“When they reached the Kherwadi bridge on Western Express Highway, a vehicle hit their two-wheeler and fled. The couple fell down and received severe injuries. They were rushed to VN Desai Hospital and later Sunila was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle as her condition turned critical, where she passed away,” said a police officer.

The police also said that Udani, who had suffered head injuries, told the police that the accident took place at Vakola bridge and, hence, the matter was handed over to the Vakola police who started checking CCTVs of the area but could not see footage of any such incident.

“Meanwhile his two-wheeler, which was left at the spot, had received an e-challan and a message regarding this was sent to the complainant’s phone. From the message, it became clear that the accident had taken place at Kherwadi bridge and not at Vakola bridge as stated by the complainant,” said the police officer.

After this, a case was registered at the Kherwadi police station against an unknown driver who rammed his four-wheeler into the couple and fled without providing any help. “Through CCTV footage, we will identify the vehicle and the driver,” said the police officer.

The couple, who worked with Lokhandwala Developers, have a 21-year-old son.