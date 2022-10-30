5 lakh devotees turn up for Chhath puja at Juhu beach

Mumbai: After two years of hiatus, nearly 5 lakh devotees thronged the famous Juhu beach on Sunday, dressed in traditional finery to perform the annual Chhath puja with religious fervour.

Owing to scores of devotees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made arrangements for the smooth functioning of the rituals. Police forces also helped to maintain order throughout the day.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also participated in the Chhath puja celebrations.

Prithviraj Chavan, assistant commissioner of the K-west ward had made arrangements for six ambulances, five water tankers, 100 flood lights, six mobile toilets, seven LED light towers and 100 LED light poles.

Divakar Mishra, organiser of Chhath puja on Juhu beach said that Fadnavis had graced the Chhath Utsav Mahasangh on his father Mohan Mishra’s invitation.

“The deputy CM told us that the government will continue with this 27-year-old tradition. Last two years, there was no puja on Juhu beach, owing to the pandemic. He told us that the Maharashtra government will always support my father in carrying forward this tradition,” said Mishra.