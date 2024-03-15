50-year-old dies after being hit by 12-wheel trailer in Kurla

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old salesman was killed after a speeding trailer lost control and collided with him on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Kurla West. The police said the man was returning home when a 12-wheel trailer lost control and ran over him. HT Image

According to Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police in Kurla, the incident took place around 9pm on Tuesday. The salesman identified as Farukh Shaikh, a resident of Kaju Pada Pipeline in Kurla West, was returning home after work.

While Farukh was walking home the twelve-wheel trailer driven by Kripashankar Chaurasiya lost control and went towards right on the wrong side and crushed Farukh to death.

“Farukh came under the front right wheel of the trailer and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival. His son Abbas, 24, claimed the body,” said the police officer. The police said Abbas works in a call centre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

“My dad was coming home early for Ramadan since his shop closed sooner. We were waiting for him, but then we got the call about the accident,” Abbas said.

The driver after the accident fled from the spot without providing any medical aid to the injured victim. The police have booked him under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for not providing proper medical treatment.