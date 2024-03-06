54-year-old biker dies at Dahisar Checkpoint: Second incident in a week

MUMBAI: A 54-year-old two-wheeler rider died at the Dahisar checkpoint on the Western Express Highway when a truck collided with his bike from behind on Sunday night. Last week, a cement mixer hit a two-wheeler, at the Dahisar checkpoint, killing a 6-year-old boy. This is the second accident at the checkpoint in the last week. HT Image

According to the Dahisar police, the victim was identified as Shivkumar Singh, a resident of Kandivali. Police officers said that on Sunday night Singh and his colleague Bipinkumar Pandey, had gone to Chinchoti in Naigaon. “The men were working for a security firm that provides watchmen and security guards at buildings in and outside Mumbai,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

Pandey, who was riding pillion, told the police that while they were returning to Kandivali around 11.30pm on Sunday, a truck hit them after crossing the toll naka. The truck, travelling on their left side, suddenly moved to the right, colliding with the bike. Singh fell, and before he could recover, the rear wheel of the truck crushed him. Pandey sustained stomach injuries in the incident.

Pandey called up Singh’s eldest son Shivam, 24, and informed him that he was rushing Singh to the Orbit Hospital in Mira Road. Shivam said that as soon as he reached Mira Road Hospital, he was told that Singh had died.

The police said that meanwhile some motorists and others intercepted the truck driver identified as Iftikhar Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Kandivali East. “We have arrested Shaikh after booking him for causing death by negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code and for rash driving under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a police officer.

On Friday Dahisar police arrested the driver of a cement mixer that hit a two-wheeler killing a six-year-old boy at the Dahisar checkpoint. The victim identified as Nakul Gupta, was riding pillion with his mother Seema, 42, towards Kandivali when a cement mixer truck hit them from behind. Due to the impact of the crash, the two-wheeler skidded causing the mother-son to fall off. Before the cement mixer driver could hit the brakes, the heavy vehicle had already crushed Nakul.