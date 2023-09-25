54-year-old man dies after cop slaps him during altercation over car headlights

A 54-year-old man collapsed and later died allegedly after a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan slapped him during an altercation over car headlights in south Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred while the deceased, identified as Murlidhar Ramrao Neware, was parking his car at Mata Mandir area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station. (Representative Image)

The altercation occurred on Friday evening while the deceased, identified as Murlidhar Ramrao Neware, was parking his car at Mata Mandir area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Wathoda police station.

According to police, Neware, a local resident had requested SRPF jawan Nikhil Gupta, who was driving a car, to adjust the headlight beam that was shining directly into his face. Instead of complying with the request to readjust the car’s headlights, Gupta became confrontational, leading to a heated argument.

Gupta resorted to violence and slapped Neware, causing him to collapse on the ground. Neware was immediately rushed to the Government run Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, he died on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Gupta, a resident of Gandhibagh, was in the area to visit his sister and he was parking his car when the headlight beams inadvertently shone on Neware.

The local authorities have registered a case against Gupta under Indian Penal Code Section 304, which pertains to homicide not amounting to murder.

Ganesh Jamdar, the senior police inspector of Wathoda police station, said that Gupta is absconding, and police are looking for him.