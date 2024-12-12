MUMBAI: A 55-year-old hawker died after he was crushed under a BEST bus opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday afternoon. Police said he was crossing the road when he was hit by a motorcycle and then thrown under the bus. 55-year-old hawker crushed under BEST bus after being hit by bike

The MRA Marg police have identified the deceased as Hasenar Anduhi, 55. They said the accident took place around 4.15 pm on Walchand Hirachand Marg. “After the biker rammed into him, the man was thrown under the left rear wheel of the BEST bus,” said a police officer. The bus was plying on route No A-26 from Anushakti Nagar to Electric House in Colaba.

Police officers detained the BEST bus driver, Dnyandev Jagdale, but CCTV footage of a nearby restaurant revealed that a motorcycle had first rammed into Anduhi, throwing him under the rear wheel of the bus. “We are checking the CCTV footage to identify the biker, against whom we have registered a case of causing death by negligence,” said the police officer.

The BEST has been in the spotlight since Monday night, when a runaway bus ploughed through a crowded street in Kurla, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake. The speeding bus, one of many taken on wet-lease by the BEST, killed seven people and injured 42. The bus involved in Wednesday’s accident was owned by the BST undertaking, not by a wet-lease operator.