MUMBAI: A 55-year-old man was shot in his neck by an acquaintance in Kurar, Malad (East) on Sunday morning, allegedly over a property dispute. The victim suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. 55-year-old shot thrice in property dispute by acquaintance who is absconding

According to the Kurar Police, the victim, Tula Sheikh, a resident of Kurar Village, was shot at three times, allegedly by an acquaintance, Guddu Bihari, at 4.30 am. Sheikh, Guddu Bihari, and another mutual friend who is yet to be identified, were drinking alcohol in a room in Sanjay Nagar. A fight broke out between Bihari and Sheikh over a property dispute. During the argument, Bihari took out a country revolver from his pocket and fired three bullets at Sheikh.

When neighbours heard the gunshots, they alerted the Kurar police. By the time they reached the spot, Bihari and the mutual friend fled, leaving Sheikh in a pool of blood on the floor.

The Kurar police have registered a case under Section 118 (firing) and 109 (attempt to murder) against the accused. “We are tracing Bihari and finding out the exact cause of their dispute, how much the disputed property was worth, etc.,” said a police officer.