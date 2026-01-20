5,800 commuters caught ticketless in 12 hours

MUMBAI: Nearly 5,800 commuters were caught travelling without valid tickets during a 12-hour special drive conducted by the Central Railway (CR) across Mumbai’s suburban network on Saturday. Navi Mumbai, India - December 31, 2021: Central Railway cancels AC local train services on the Trans-Harbour line due to poor response from commuters, at Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

As part of the intensified check, CR deployed around 750 ticket checkers at 20 key railway stations and onboard suburban, Mail–Express and shuttle trains. In total, 5,787 cases of ticketless travel were detected during the drive, averaging about 482 offenders every hour.

According to CR sources, nearly 62% of those caught were suburban commuters travelling without tickets in AC local trains and First Class compartments. An additional 2,000 passengers were also penalised during routine ticket checks conducted alongside the special drive.

“It is surprising that such a large number of passengers avoided buying tickets despite it being a weekend,” said a senior CR official, requesting anonymity. “Ticket checking staff were stationed at major high-footfall stations, and more than 1,200 ticketless commuters were caught at just the top five suburban stations.”

Of the total cases detected, 3,527 passengers were caught at 20 suburban railway stations, while 2,215 cases were registered onboard trains. Ticket checks were carried out in 60 Mail–Express and shuttle services, including those operating on the Diva–Roha and Diva–Vasai sections.

CR officials said the drive generated a fine collection of ₹25.23 lakh in just 12 hours.

The highest number of ticketless commuters were detected at Thane, Kalyan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Panvel and Dadar stations.

During the operation, 10 railway officers, along with 38 inspectors, supervisors and ticket checking staff, were deployed across the network. Officials noted that while passengers often cite long queues or time constraints on working days, such excuses were less convincing on a weekend when ticketing counters generally witness lower rush.