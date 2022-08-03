5-day permission for mandals to use loudspeakers during Ganpati festival: Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced five days permission instead of the usual four days for mandals to use loudspeakers till midnight during Ganpati festival.
Shinde also instructed Pune police commissioner to give five years permission to erect mandals if they remain at the same spot during the 10-day festival.
According to current practice, local authorities like Pune Municipal Corporation give permission to Ganesh mandals to set up pandals ahead of the festival every year. The permission is valid for that year’s festival.
However, when mandals highlighted the problem in getting permission for setting up pandals every year during Tuesday’s meeting, CM said the validity of the approval will henceforth be for five years.
Also Read:Pune police department issues Ganpati festival guidelines
The rider that CM has invoked is that pandals need to be set up by mandals at same premises where they have been doing each year.
“We are going to celebrate all our festivals in a grand way this time and instructions have been given to the concerned government authorities and police department to ease the restrictions this year. Permission will be given for five days to mandals to play loudspeaker till 12 midnight,” said Shinde.
According to Supreme Court guidelines, loudspeakers cannot be played beyond 10pm in public places with an exemption for 15 days, which is decided by local administration.
The chief minister also relaxed norms for box Kaman (arches) permission which was earlier given for two Kamans to four now.
Shinde added that the issues pertaining to giving permanent power meters to Mandals will also be taken care of.
“We have instructed Pune district collector to conduct an immediate meeting with the MSEDCL officials and provide a permanent meter to Mandals who demand for it,” added Shinde.
“We have around 3,500 Ganpati Mandals in Pune city and there is a big tradition to the Pune’s Ganpati festival for many years with Manache Ganpatis (most revered mandals) and other prominent mandals in Pune,” said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.
-
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on Western Express Highway, Malabar Hill
Mumbai traffic is expected to be slow on the western express highway and Malabar Hill on Wednesday morning due to scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. “Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm”, the tweet read.
-
Sena Pune unit chief among 6 held for attack on ex-minister Uday Samant’s car
Six people including Shiv Sena city unit chief Sanjay More were arrested by the Pune police hours after the alleged attack on the former minister Uday Samant's vehicle on Tuesday evening, officials said. Besides More, other suspects include Sambhaji Thorve, organiser of Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's rally at Katraj, party workers Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunkhe, Suraj Lokhande and Rupesh Pawar. Samant, who was in the front seat, escaped unhurt during the attack.
-
Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, coastal districts
Bengaluru city braced itself on Tuesday as rains caused severe water-logging in parts of the city with heavy traffic congestions and flooding in homes. Another shared a video of a senior citizen who pleaded for help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local administrative body of the city, to resolve the waterlogging problem around his house. In the wake of constant showers, Bengaluru traffic cops also advised citizens to travel carefully.
-
Lawyers abstain from work in Jammu, stage protest
The J&K High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter) on Tuesday abstained from work in all courts, including the HC, district courts, revenue courts, commissions and tribunals, to protest against J&K administration for not addressing their demands. Led by their president MK Bhardwaj, the members of the association took out a protest rally. Bhardwaj, while addressing the protesting lawyers, spoke in detail in support of the demands put forth by the Bar association.
-
Disputed bungalow of former J&K deputy CM: Case adjourned due to non-availability of bench
The case pertaining to palatial bungalow of former J&K deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh, which was allegedly constructed at a disputed site in violation of building laws of the Jammu Development Authority, was on Tuesday adjourned for September 27 due to non-availability of the bench at the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics