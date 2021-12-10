6 arrested for robbing gold trader of Rs46L in Kalamboli

The Crime Branch unit II of Navi Mumbai has arrested six people for robbing a gold trader of ₹46 lakh to get rid of their losses and loans incurred during the pandemic.

Police claimed none of the accused have past criminal records. The accused, all in the early 20s, were arrested within 72 hours of the incident, said senior police inspector Giridhar Gore of unit II crime branch. Of the ₹46 lakh stolen, ₹21 lakh was recovered. Police claimed that four more are at large.

The incident occurred in the last week of November outside McDonald’s bus stop on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Kalamboli. The complainant had alighted the bus with the cash to purchase gold. The accused threw chilli powder on the complainant and fled with the cash.