Odisha student polls: BJD, Congress accuse BJP government of manipulations
Clashes have marred the elections, raising questions about adherence to guidelines governing student polls
The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have accused Odisha’s Mohan Majhi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of manipulating the October 15 student union elections amid allegations of political interference, disputed rejection of nominations, and violence.
Clashes have marred the elections being held after eight years, raising questions about security, the autonomy of educational institutions and adherence to the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines governing student polls.
The state higher education department said 6,649 students are contesting elections across 347 colleges and 13 state universities.
Student elections were last held in 2017. They could not be held due to Cyclone Titli and incidents of campus violence. The Covid-19 pandemic prolonged the suspension of the campus polls.
The Majhi government announced the resumption of campus elections, fulfilling a promise made two years ago. The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, which came into force in April 2025, provides for the president and secretary of a university students’ union to become members of its senate. The polls also offer an opportunity for Opposition parties to regain a foothold among young voters.
BJD lawmaker Byomkesh Ray alleged that the government is favouring the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with BJP’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He accused it of getting nominations of BJD-backed candidates rejected. “Elections had been cancelled in more than 50 institutions where the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the BJD’s student wing, had a strong chance of winning,” he said.
Another BJD lawmaker, Sarada Prasanna Jena, claimed polls had been cancelled in 206 colleges.
BCJD president Ipsita Sahu alleged that ministers and lawmakers pressured Opposition-backed candidates to withdraw their nominations. She questioned the timing of candidate lists at Utkal University, Rama Devi Women’s University and Ravenshaw University, claiming they were published after 9pm despite being due after scrutiny.
Dipankar Rout, a candidate for the president’s post at Kendrapara’s UK Mahabir College, was allegedly assaulted and forced to withdraw his nomination. Students blocked the Rajnagar-Cuttack state highway for nearly five hours in protest. There were also allegations of assault at the hospital where Rout was being treated.
The election at Khariar (Autonomous) College in Khariar was cancelled amid violence.
The Congress alleged selective cancellation of elections and discriminatory enforcement of attendance requirements. Congress’s student wing chief Bibhuti Bhushan Mahapatra alleged that the government was selectively cancelling elections in institutions, where the ABVP lacked support.
Mahapatra alleged that nomination papers of Congress-backed candidates had been rejected at Pushpagiri College in Mahanga despite an attendance of 75%.
Abhilash Panda, the state chief of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, accused the BJD of making misleading statements despite curtailing students’ democratic rights during its years in power. He said the ABVP could win unopposed in several colleges where the BJD lacked candidates.
Police chief Binaytosh Mishra on Saturday reviewed security arrangements through videoconferencing with district superintendents of police and senior officers of police ranges. He directed the police to ensure peaceful polling, maintain order on campuses, and take preventive measures against violence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More