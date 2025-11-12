MUMBAI: A 60-year-old shipping and logistics businessman from Agripada was allegedly cheated of ₹53 lakh by cyber frauds who kept him under a ‘digital arrest’ for nearly 24 hours, by posing as officials from multiple law enforcement agencies and threatening him with a fabricated money-laundering case. 60-year-old businessman loses ₹ 53 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam

According to the Central Cyber Police, the complainant, who frequently travels for work to Dubai, received a call on November 2 from a man claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged that a SIM card had been fraudulently obtained using the complainant’s Aadhaar credentials and used to send objectionable messages.

When the businessman said he could not travel to Delhi immediately for questioning, the call was transferred to a person impersonating a Delhi Police officer named “Vijay Khanna”. He claimed that a bank account opened in the complainant’s name in Daryaganj had been used in the Naresh Goyal money laundering case, but assured him he would not be arrested as he was a senior citizen.

Soon after, another individual, posing as a senior police officer named “SSP Samadhan Pawar”, sent the complainant forged documents on WhatsApp, including alleged notices from the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Under pressure, the businessman shared details of his properties, bank accounts and investments.

The frauds told him a bail hearing would be held the next day and ordered him to stay secluded in a room and remain available on video call. On November 3, during a video call, a person dressed as a judge allegedly informed him that his bail plea had been rejected and directed him to transfer his assets to “government accounts” to avoid arrest and seizure. Believing the instructions to be genuine, the complainant transferred ₹53 lakh to bank accounts provided to him by the accused.

However, when the callers continued to demand more money, he grew suspicious. An online search revealed multiple complaints against the so-called “Inspector Pawar”, prompting him to terminate contact and approach the cyber helpline.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable documents), 340 (using forged electronic records), and 205 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons. The investigation is underway.

Police urged citizens to remain cautious and verify any unsolicited calls claiming legal violations or demanding financial transfers, especially when made under the guise of law enforcement.