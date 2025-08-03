63-year-old woman dies, as water tanker hits their two-wheeler in Andheri

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old pillion rider died after a water tanker hit her scooter from behind in Andheri East on Friday. The accused driver fled without providing medical assistance, alleged the complainant. The unidentified driver has been booked under sections 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and rash and negligent driving under section 271, 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The deceased, Maghiben Patel, is a resident of Vile Parle. The complainant in the case is Ramji Ambaji Patel, 62, Maghiben’s husband.

According to the complaint, around 6.30am, her husband and she were returning from the Tapeshwar temple at Aarey Colony Shankar Mandir on his Honda Activa scooter on the day of the accident. He said they had reached the Pipeline Road under the Vijay Nagar Bridge at 7am and were taking the service road when a water-filled tanker approached them from behind and crashed into the scooter. Both Ramji and Maghiben fell on the road, and she came under the rear wheel of the tanker. Her legs were crushed, causing severe bleeding. Before Ramji could recompose, the accused driver had fled without providing them with any medical assistance.

Ramji alerted the police, who then rushed the couple to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu in a private ambulance. Maghiben was declared dead during treatment. He filed a complaint with the MIDC police on Friday.

“We are tracing the driver of the tanker through the CCTV footage in the area,” said a police officer. The unidentified driver has been booked under sections 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and rash and negligent driving under section 271, 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.