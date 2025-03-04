64-year-old garment worker dies after speeding bike hits him while crossing road

Mumbai: A 64-year-old garment worker lost his life after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the Senapati Bapat Road in Dadar West on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Dagal Singh Bhaje Singh Rajput, was a resident of Jogeshwari and had been working in a garment store in Janta Market for the past two decades. Mumbai, India. Mar 03, 3035: A 64 -year-old man lost his life after a bike hit him near Janta Market in Dadar, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 03,2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Shivaji Park police, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm when Rajput and his colleague, Guddu Gaud, 46, were walking towards Dadar railway station after closing their store. As Rajput attempted to cross the road, he miscalculated the speed of an approaching two-wheeler and was struck by the vehicle, ridden by 23-year-old Ritikesh Utekar, a resident of Byculla West.

“The impact of the collision threw Rajput to the ground, causing severe head and hand injuries,” Gaud recounted. In a desperate attempt to save his colleague, Gaud, along with Utekar, stopped a cab and rushed Rajput to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Despite their efforts, Rajput succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act, such as driving or medical negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Utekar has been served a notice to appear for further investigation.

Rajput’s body has been transported to his native place in Rajasthan for final rites. He is survived by his two sons, who reside in Jogeshwari.