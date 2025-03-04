Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

64-year-old garment worker dies after speeding bike hits him while crossing road

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 04, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The impact of the collision threw Rajput to the ground, causing severe head and hand injuries,” Gaud recounted. In a desperate attempt to save his colleague, Gaud, along with Utekar, stopped a cab and rushed Rajput to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Despite their efforts, Rajput succumbed to his injuries around midnight

Mumbai: A 64-year-old garment worker lost his life after being hit by a speeding bike while crossing the Senapati Bapat Road in Dadar West on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Dagal Singh Bhaje Singh Rajput, was a resident of Jogeshwari and had been working in a garment store in Janta Market for the past two decades.

Mumbai, India. Mar 03, 3035: A 64 -year-old man lost his life after a bike hit him near Janta Market in Dadar, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 03,2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. Mar 03, 3035: A 64 -year-old man lost his life after a bike hit him near Janta Market in Dadar, Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Mar 03,2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Shivaji Park police, the incident occurred around 8:00 pm when Rajput and his colleague, Guddu Gaud, 46, were walking towards Dadar railway station after closing their store. As Rajput attempted to cross the road, he miscalculated the speed of an approaching two-wheeler and was struck by the vehicle, ridden by 23-year-old Ritikesh Utekar, a resident of Byculla West.

“The impact of the collision threw Rajput to the ground, causing severe head and hand injuries,” Gaud recounted. In a desperate attempt to save his colleague, Gaud, along with Utekar, stopped a cab and rushed Rajput to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. Despite their efforts, Rajput succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act, such as driving or medical negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Utekar has been served a notice to appear for further investigation.

Rajput’s body has been transported to his native place in Rajasthan for final rites. He is survived by his two sons, who reside in Jogeshwari.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On