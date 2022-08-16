65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot.
The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Passers-by alerted the police about the accident and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead before his arrival.
A case has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle.
Kiran Wagh, Assistant Police Inspector, said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed along the road. Once we get the vehicle numbers, we can nab the accused.”
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane
A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family. The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.
In Delhi, only 10% of hospitalised Covid patients took booster shot: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.
City crosses 2000mm rainfall mark for the season
Mumbai Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal, the city received heavy rain in isolated locations on Tuesday, and is predicted to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday as well. The low-pressure area, which formed on August 13, has since moved inland and reached Rajasthan on August 16. The city's base weather station in Santacruz recorded 46.4mm of rain in the eight hours ending 5:30pm on Tuesday.
Heavy downpour slows down traffic in city
Mumbai Heavy rains, coupled with waterlogged roads have posed severe inconvenience to motorists and commuters, who had a hard time wading through the flooded roads, leading to a slow vehicular traffic day on Tuesday. The police had to even close down the Andheri subway for vehicles and pedestrians in the morning. They could open it only in the afternoon after the water receded and the intensity of the rain reduced.
