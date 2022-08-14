65-year-old man falls to death while hoisting tricolour for Har Ghar Tiranga
Mumbai: Enthusiastic about participating in Har Ghar Tiranga, a campaign by the Centre that aims to invoke patriotism among citizens by hoisting the national flag, a 65-year-old man fell to his death while raising the tricolour on the roof after the tiles broke.
The incident took place in a remote village of Rajewadi in Jawhar Taluka, Palghar district at 7am on Saturday.
The deceased, Lakshman Shinde retired from Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) five years ago. Shinde was a respected and known man in his village. His wife and daughter were home when he fell from the roof.
Interestingly, the campaign reached the village, where citizens are still deprived of basic facilities, such as roads, connectivity and access to hospitals.
In this case, Shinde had to be shifted to three hospitals due to the lack of availability of medical assistance to treat him immediately.
He was first taken to the nearby Nandgaon PHC, then to Jawhar Hospital, where doctors recommended shifting him to Nashik Civil Hospital for better treatment. However, his life could not be saved.
Appasaheb Lengare, police inspector of Jawhar police station, said that they would be filing an accidental death report once the last rites are completed.
Villagers believe, more than such campaigns, they need roads, ambulances and hospitals in Jawhar and Mokhada Taluka.
After 75 years of independence, they still have to use a hand-made doli (carriage) made of bamboo and bedsheet to cross rivers and jungle in order to reach the nearest road and to visit a hospital.
Last month, a senior citizen, who had a leg injury, had to be taken in a doli and the people carrying her had to cross a swelled river by walking a couple of kilometres in the jungle.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics