65-year-old woman dies by suicide in Thane public toilet

Bhiwandi: A 65-year-old woman, on Saturday, allegedly died by suicide in a public toilet at Sainath Nagar, Thane. The incident took place around 11 am.

The locals spotted fumes coming out of one of the public toilets and alerted her family members and later informed the police who took her to Civil hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

“At around 1 pm, we got information that a woman had set herself on fire at the public toilet,” a police official said. “She was identified as Meena Ramchandra Pille who lived with her daughter and her husband, while her son had died two years ago.”

Vijay Mutdak, police inspector, Wagle Estate police station said, “We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Our preliminary investigation showed that Pille was mentally disturbed since her son’s death two years ago and suffered from severe depression. It could be one of the reasons. Further investigation is going on.”

He further added that after conducting the post-mortem, the body of a woman will be handed over to family members for final rites.