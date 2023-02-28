66% of autos in state plying without pollution certificates

Mumbai: Around 66% of auto rickshaws – 6.27 lakh out of 9.5 lakh – in the state are plying on the road without clearing fitness as well as pollution norms and posing a risk of health hazards to citizens as CNG vehicles emit carbon monoxide, methane and formaldehyde. There are around 9.50 lakh auto rickshaws in Maharashtra which includes 4.50 lakh in Mumbai’s Metropolitan Region and 2.60 lakh in Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. The majority of rickshaws are registered in Andheri, Borivali and Wadala RTOs in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

Officials from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) said auto drivers are skipping the process of visiting the RTOs as they will have to pay e-challans.

Confirming the same, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwa, said, “It has come to our notice that 34% of auto rickshaw drivers have come to renew the vehicle fitness, PUC etc. Ever since the system of e-challans started they have avoided coming to RTOs as they know that they have to pay fines.”

It showcases the loophole that the auto rickshaw drivers are exploiting while the RTOs are barely doing anything about the same. Sources in the RTO said they are seeing a lesser number of auto rickshaws, however, they are working to identify these drivers who haven’t updated their documents for their vehicles.

The auto unions claim that the state’s allegation is incorrect. “The RTOs can blacklist the autos that don’t comply with the rules, fitness certificate and other documentation. The drivers and permit holders can be levied fines for not complying with the Motor Vehicles Act,” said Thampi Kurien, auto rickshaw union leader.

As per the rules, the fines vary from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 depending on the offences. The auto rickshaw drivers usually go to RTOs for renewing fitness certificates, driving licence renewal, paying taxes, etc.

With only 34% of auto rickshaws going to RTOs, transport experts claim that there is a need to make stringent norms. “The Transport Department should make payment of e-challans compulsory at RTOs at least once a year,” said Subhash Gupta, transport expert.

The recent example of auto rickshaw drivers and permit holders not recalibrating their e-meters despite it being compulsory; is an example of how they flout rules with ease.