662.42-crore elevated road to ease traffic woes in South Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender to construct a 5.56-km-long elevated road to reduce congestion and ease traffic woes on P D'mello Road in South Mumbai.

The tender was invited on Tuesday and the tender process details are available online. The estimated cost of the project is ₹662.42 crore. The project will be completed in 42 months.

The elevated road called Unnat Marg bridge is proposed from the Eastern Freeway starting near Orange Gate on P D’mello Road and extending up to Grant Road station area.

The entry point ramp will be from Grant Road station and will pass through Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, JJ Hospital on Ramchandra Bhatt Marg and the exit point will be on Eastern Freeway.

Currently, it takes about 30 to 50 minutes to cover the distance of about 5.56-km from Eastern Freeway to Grant Road station.

However, the travel time will be brought down to 6 to 7 minutes after completion of the Unnat Marg elevated road. The proposed elevated road will essentially reduce traffic congestion on P D’mello Road making commute easier in various parts of South Mumbai. This will also ease traffic on the Eastern Freeway.

This elevated road will serve as an important link to connect the coastal road with the eastern freeway. In addition, it will help reducing traffic woes on Dr BR Ambedkar, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Port Trust area, Tardeo and Mumbai Central.