66-year-old woman heading to church died after being hit by speeding biker in Kanjurmarg

MUMBAI: A 66-year-old woman on her way to church died after a speeding two-wheeler rammed into her while she was crossing LBS Road near Gundecha Heights in Kanjurmarg on Saturday evening. The rider fled without stopping to help, leaving the injured woman to be taken to a church by a passerby for help.

The deceased, Florina Monis, lived with her son Allwyn, 46, and daughter-in-law at Runwal Forest on LBS Road in Kanjurmarg West. She was heading to St Xavier’s Church in Kanjurmarg East when the accident occurred.

According to the Parksite police, Allwyn received a call around 6.30 pm from a passerby using his mother’s phone, informing him that a two-wheeler had hit her near Gundecha Heights. The caller told him that the rider had fled the scene and that he had taken Florina to the church to arrange further assistance.

When Allwyn reached the church, he found his mother in severe pain, with swollen eyes. She complained of pain in her back and waist, a police officer said. He rushed her to Godrej Hospital, where doctors informed him that the case would be treated as a medico-legal case. While Florina was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), Allwyn went to the Parksite police station to report the incident.

However, he soon received a call from his wife informing him that Florina had become unresponsive. When he rushed back to the hospital, doctors were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her. She was declared dead shortly afterwards, the police officer said.

The Parksite police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the two-wheeler rider and trace the vehicle.