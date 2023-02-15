Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 687 crore for Sambhaji Maharaj samadhi, Khandoba temple, Sevagram makeover

687 crore for Sambhaji Maharaj samadhi, Khandoba temple, Sevagram makeover

mumbai news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Ahead of the ensuing local body polls, Shinde-Fadnavis government on Tuesday gave a nod to the plans for development of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj samadhi near Tulapur-Vadhu Budruk, Khandoba temple in Jejuri and Sevagram Ashram in Wardha district

Pune, India - January 2, 2018: Samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk after the violence in Pune, India, on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The collective cost of the three projects has been estimated at 687 crore.

The samadhi, which was constructed after the death of Sambhaji Maharaj in March 1689, will go for a makeover with an estimated cost of 398 crore. The first phase will involve reconstruction of the samadhi and the adjacent areas at a cost of 269 crore. The second phase will comprise the ancillary works, including construction of road, bridge and erection of the Swarajya flag among others at a cost of 128 crore.

The Khandoba temple in Jejuri of Pune district will undergo an overhaul at an estimated cost of 127 crore. The temple is spread over 167 square feet and houses several ancient structures. The makeover will be implemented in two phases.

Sevagram Ashram will get a makeover at an estimated cost of 162 crore. Mahatma Gandhi had spent about 10 years of his life in Sevagram. The ashram spread over 400-acre houses five institutions, including Nai Talim Samiti and Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh.

During the presentation before the state cabinet, chief minister Eknath Shinde also directed the nodal agencies to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

