6-year-old boy crushed to death by reversing crane

Mumbai: A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a service crane operated by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) near Gulraj Paradise society in Mahim East.

The incident occurred late Thursday night when the boy, identified as Jamel Abdul Karim Shaikh, a resident of Matunga Labour Camp, was playing along with his friends in the area. The police said the crane driver, identified as Sanjay Karande, 50, a resident of Kalyan, was taking a reverse without any assistance which led to the accident. The crane was being used to carry out street light repair work.

“After the repair work was done, the driver was reversing the vehicle without any help and Jamel who was playing in the area came under the rear tyre of the vehicle. He was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead,” said a police officer from Shahu Nagar police station.

The police said they had registered an FIR against the driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and arrested him. Later, he was granted bail.

Actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident

Mumbai: Actor Parvin Dabas was on Saturday admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after a car accident. Dabas, 50, has appeared predominantly in Hindi and English language films such as Mira Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding”, “Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, “The Perfect Husband” and “The World Unseen”.

His wife, actor Preeti Jhingiani, said in a statement that Dabas is recuperating in Holy Family Hospital in Bandra.

“Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Dabas is receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation.

The Delhi-born actor most recently starred in “Made in Heaven” season two and Tahira Kashyap’s “Sharmajee Ki Beti”.