6-year-old drowns in water body formed by rains in Uttan

MUMBAI: A six-year-old boy, who had gone for a swim in a water body formed by rainwater at Uttan in Bhayander west, drowned on Wednesday morning. HT Image

According to the Uttan police, the boy, who is a resident of Kashimira, has been identified as Kiran Harshad Collar. Only a few days back, the child and his mother had come to Yedu Compound in Uttan to visit his grandmother.

On Wednesday morning, Kiran had gone out of the house around 8 am to play, and when he did not return for over two hours, his mother went looking for him. She found his slippers near the water body formed by rainwater.

Fearing that her child could have drowned, she called up the fire brigade. After about 20 minutes of search, the fire brigade officers found Kiran. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Uttan police were informed about the incident and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. “We are investigating the case and looking for witnesses who saw Kiran going towards the water body to find out how he drowned,” said a police officer from Uttan police station.

Incidentally, this is the second such drowning case of young boys within two days in the area. On Monday, two boys of 11 and 12 years of age drowned in a pond at Naigaon where they had gone swimming. The boys, Aayush Bidlan and Aaryan Yadav, were neighbours and had gone for a swim in a water body formed by the accumulation of rainwater. Their bodies were discovered later in the evening.