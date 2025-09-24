6-year-old girl dies in transformer blast in Nalasopara

MUMBAI: A six-year-old girl died after a transformer blast set her ablaze in Nalasopara on Monday night. The residents have demanded criminal action against the authorities for ignoring multiple complaints that they have been raising regarding the poor condition of the transformer. While demanding compensation for Nasreen’s family, the residents sought criminal action against negligent officials and contractors.

According to the police, the victim, Nasreen Parveen Sheikh, was playing near the transformer when the fire erupted in the transformer on Monday night, which soon set three people ablaze, including Nasreen. The fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, after which they were rushed to Vasai Virar Municipal Hospital in Bolinj. Nasreen was later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at 8:30 am on Tuesday. The other two victims are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Assistant commissioner of police Sunil Jaybhaye said that an accidental death report has been registered, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. “After the electrical inspector’s report is submitted, strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he added.

Residents of the area claim that repeated complaints about the transformer’s poor condition have been ignored by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) authorities. “Despite multiple complaints to the authorities and contractors, no repairs were carried out. If timely action had been taken, this tragedy could have been avoided,” said Pravin Sheikh, Nasreen’s father.

