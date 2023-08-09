Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 70-year-old robbed of jewellery worth 50k while chanting Om Namah Shivay

70-year-old robbed of jewellery worth 50k while chanting Om Namah Shivay

ByAnamika Gharat
Aug 09, 2023 12:45 AM IST

A 70-year-old man in Thane was robbed of ₹53,000 worth of ornaments after being hypnotized and made to chant Om Namah Shivay by an accused. Police are searching for the accused through CCTV footage.

Thane: An accused kept a 70-year-old man busy chanting Om Namah Shivay on Shravani Somvar day and stole 53,000 worth of ornaments from him in Dombivli west. Vishnunagar police are searching for the accused through CCTV footage.

Datta Parte, a resident of Garibacha pada, went to the local market on Monday to buy vegetables. While returning home near Apex Hospital, two men stopped him ans asked him to chant Om Namah Shivay with us 21 times, and you will get good news today.

“The accused hypnotized Parte and took out his gold chain and ring worth 53,000. By the time Parte realised he had been robbed, the accused had vanished from the spot. Parte later came to the police station to lodge a complaint,” said a police officer from Vishnu Nagar police station. “We are searching for the accused by checking CCTV footage of different locations. A similar incident happened in Dombivli East, two months ago. We are checking whether the accused is the same.”

